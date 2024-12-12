'Jitna Unka Talent Hai...': LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Gives Honest Opinion On Split Up With KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka has issued a heartfelt statement about KL Rahul, following the latter's departure from the franchise. KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka split up after three years of working together as captain and owner of LSG.

Prior to the IPL 2025 auction, KL Rahul was released by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and was subsequently acquired by the Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore. Conversely, the Delhi Capitals had released their long-time captain and wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant, who was then purchased by the Lucknow Super Giants for a substantial sum of INR 27 crore.

According to reports, both KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant had requested their respective teams not to retain them, as they wished to enter the auction and assess their market value.



LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka talks about his relationship with KL Rahul

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka has now issued a statement on KL Rahul and cleared the air surrounding an alleged rift between the two before the latter's departure from the team. Goenka appeared on the TRS show on he was asked on the current state of his relationship with Rahul.

"KL has always been like family to me, and he will always remain so. Mere dil se unke liye hamesha dua hi niklegi, no matter what happens," Sanjiv Goenka said, expressing his admiration for Rahul. "He performed exceptionally well as a batter and led the team with distinction during his tenure as captain." Under KL Rahul's captaincy, LSG reached the IPL playoffs twice out of three seasons.

Sanjiv Goenka's praise for KL Rahul's talent is effusive, saying, "He is a very gentle man. He is so talented. Jitna unka talent hai, vo ubhar ke bahar aaye. I have so much love and respect for him in my heart."

Sanjiv Goenka also acknowledged that while there may be sentimental moments, they should not impact the relationship. "There are moments when you have sentiments and there is an expression to that sentiment. But that doesn't impact the relationship. Or shouldn't impact the relationship."