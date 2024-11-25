Published 18:15 IST, November 25th 2024
James Anderson Likely Not Go Under The Hammer at IPL 2025 Auction Accelerated Bidding. Here's WHY!
Veteran English pacer James Anderson's name did not feature in the accelerated list of the auction on Monday.
IPL AUCTION 2025: Veteran English pacer James Anderson's name did not feature in the accelerated list of the auction on Monday. In the accelerated list, the teams have submitted their preferred names. Two big names missing from the list are James Anderson and Kane Williamson . This means the franchises have rejected Anderson's candidature. It is surprising as the 42-year-old is one of the best fast bowlers of the generation. Looks like the franchises feel that Anderson is past his prime and hence they did not propose his name for auctioning. The veteran pacer has played a handful of just 44 matches in the 20-over format in his career. Anderson has picked up 41 wickets at an average of 32.14. His best performance reads 3/23. His economy rate is on the higher side (8.47).
PRITHVI SHAW GOES UNSOLD AS WELL
Meanwhile, flamboyant Indian opener Prithvi Shaw and seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur failed to find any takers but Washington Sundar was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.20 crore on the second day of the IPL mega auction.
Also going unsold were New Zealand batting stars Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips.
South African veteran Faf du Plessis and West Indies' Rovman Powell were bought for Rs two crore and Rs 1.50 crore by Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively, but seasoned India batter Ajinkya Rahane went unsold.
IPL 2025 AUCTION - PANT BREAKS THE BANK
After a heated bidding war on the opening day of the mega auction, Rishabh Pant broke the records. Pant became the costliest player in the history of the cash-rich league. Lucknow Super Giants lapped him up for a whopping Rs 27 Cr.
