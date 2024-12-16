'They Will Get Better': Bumrah Endorses India Bowlers In BGT, Discusses Team's Transitional Stage

Team India's struggles continue to be exposed at The Gabba, as they are having a tough time while facing Australia. The Brisbane Test saw Rohit Sharma take the controversial route of opting to bowl first, and Australia took full advantage of the situation as they continued to hammer the visitors. While rainfall continued to hamper the play, Team India's struggles with the ball were on display against the Aussie batters. Amid the criticism, Team Men in Blue's vice-captain has backed the bowling unit after the young side faced difficulties to perish the Australian wall.

Bumrah Stands by Indian Bowlers, Refers to Team's Ongoing Transformation

During the press meeting at the end of day three, Jasprit Bumrah spoke out in support of the Young Indian pacers who are a part of the tour Down Under. The Indian vice-captain stated that it was challenging for the players to make the trip to Australia and perform in such distinct conditions as they were used to.

“We don’t as a team point fingers at each other. That you should be doing this, that, etc. We are going through a transition as a bowling unit. I am trying to help them. They will get better. This is the journey to get there.

“We have 11 players. I don’t see it as I have to do everything. As I said new team, this is the journey. Everyone has to go through it. Learn about your own game and improve. This is a journey,” Jasprit Bumrah said.

Jasprit Bumrah reacts while bowling during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

India Batters Falter Yet Again! Rain Impacts Play At The Gabba

The unmatched Jasprit Bumrah continued to put in the hard work, finishing with outstanding figures of 6/76 as India bowled out Australia for 445 in their first innings on a stop-start day, adding 40 runs to the overnight total. After Steve Smith and Travis Head's contrasting hundreds on the second day created the groundwork for a total that appeared more than sufficient just 14 overs into the Indian first innings, Alex Carey added an entertaining 70 off 88 balls.

None of the Indian top-order batsmen had the stomach to fight, except for the courageous KL Rahul (33), who was prepared to persevere. However, the visiting top-order hitters failed to fulfil their obligations. Once more, deliveries in the channel just outside the off-stump caused players like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaisweal to fall.