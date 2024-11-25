IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Chennai Super Kings Full Squad and Probable Eleven For Next Season

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni are synonymous with each other, just like Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It is safe to say that the mighty CSK are going through a transition phase. Before the start of IPL 2024, their main man, MS Dhoni stepped down as their skipper and passed on the leadership duties to young India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad .

Dhoni had won the IPL for CSK in 2023 under his leadership, their fifth trophy and this was the decision that nobody saw coming. Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2024 campaign was peppered with individual brilliance with the likes of Kiwi duo Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway delivering the goods for their teams, but much to their misfortunes, they missed out on the playoffs berth by a whisker. RCB beat CSK in their last league stage game and knocked them out from the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings' Retentions Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings' Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad | Image: REPUBLIC

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Chennai Super Kings' Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, R. Ashwin, Nathan Ellis and Jamie Overton.

Chennai Super Kings' IPL Record