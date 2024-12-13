Mohammed Shami Prioritising ICC Champions Trophy, IPL 2025 Over BGT Tests vs Australia - REPORT

While speculations have been rife over India pacer Mohammed Shami's comeback in Australia, fresh sources claim he is prioristising CT and IPL over BGT Tests. Shami, who was India's star at the 2023 ODI World Cup , has been out of action since then. Multiple reports had suggested that he would be making a comeback in the Tests against Australia, but that seems unlikely now. Latest reports claim that the ace pacer has already started prepping for the Champions Trophy and IPL next year. Shami has already started playing domestic cricket, he was featuring for Bengal in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

‘Swelling seems to come and go’

"The swelling seems to come and go. He himself is keen on playing more and more domestic cricket and hence the possibility of him once again playing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Bengal (starting December 21) looks imminent at the moment. He can then bowl at least three spells and 10 overs per game," said the source as quoted by NDTV Sports.

“Shami is at the business end of his career. What if his knee acts up badly in Australia after a long spell? He will have to field on hard grounds. He missed the last IPL due to ankle surgery. This time, he has a hefty Rs 10 crore deal with SRH. You can't blame him if he wants to preserve himself for white ball format for now," the source added.