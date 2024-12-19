R. Ashwin's Shocking International Retirement Likely To Fast Track Indian Cricket's Transition Phase

Ravichandran Ashwin on December 18, 2024 announced a decision that shocked his fans and all the admirers of cricket all around the globe. The Chennai Super Kings spinner decided to step away from the international stage with immediate effect. This was a decision that was a long time in the making, but not many could've anticipated the timing of the announcement. Players retiring midway, during a series is something that is rarely seen, but this is the same manner in which MS Dhoni had announced his Test retirement back in 2014.

Ravi Ashwin, who started out as a mystery spinner has ended his illustrious career with 537 Test wickets. R. Ashwin is also India's second highest wicket-taker as far as Test matches are concerned. Ravichandran Ashwin's last appearance for India came during the Pink Ball Test match that was played in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. But is Ashwin the only senior player who had retirement plans in his mind or has it opened the floodgates for a transitional phase in Indian cricket? Let's try and understand.

Questions Over Rohit Sharma 's Future

The India vs New Zealand Test series that was played before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy shook the very foundations of Indian cricket. The 3-0 home series loss not only embarrassed India but also cast a shadow of doubt on their World Test Championship (WTC) Final qualification dreams. India looked firm favourites to play the WTC Final for the consecutive third time but the New Zealand series changed everything.

Rohit Sharma during the Brisbane Test | Image: Associated Press

ALSO READ | After A Narrow Escape At The Gabba, More Problems In Store for India Ahead Of Boxing Day Test Match

After a draw at the Gabba, India's chances of playing the World Test Championship finals have become even more slimmer. Ravichandran Ashwin's sudden retirement poses a big question mark on Rohit Sharma's future too. He has already lost his opening slot to KL Rahul and his form has been a matter of huge concern. The Indian cricket captain needs his bat to do the talking very soon, or else the voices of his retirement around him will keep on getting stronger by the day.

Virat Kohli walks away after being dismissed in the Brisbane Test | Image: Associated Press

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Had HEATED Argument With Australian Journo After Brisbane Test - REPORT

The other two senior players left are Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Ashwin and Jadeja have been at the forefront of many Indian victories, but now it seems that the Indian team is heading into a phase of transition. Axar Patel is already a like-for-like replacement as far as Jadeja is concerned. Virat Kohli on the other hand scored a stunning century in Perth, but since then, his bat has gone silent. The only good thing that seems to be working in Kohli's favour is that there is no replacement for him yet.

WTC Final Qualifications To Decide The Big Three's Future

Ravindra jadeja, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during Brisbane Test | Image: Associated Press