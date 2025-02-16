RIFT in Team India? HEATED Exchange Between Gautam Gambhir-Ajit Agarkar Over Shreyas Iyer Ahead of Champions Trophy - REPORT

Days ahead of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025, all is not well in the Team India camp. In fact, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar had an heated exchange while finalising the squad for the mega event. A report claims that Gambhir and Agarkar had a heated exchange over Shreyas Iyer. Not just that, the two also had an argument over the wicketkeeper choice. For the unversed, Agarkar had confirmed Pant as the first-choice wicketkeeper for the ICC tournament and the England ODIs a while back. It is believed Gambhir and the Indian captain were in favour of KL Rahul over Pant and that is why the exchange happened.

In his final presser before India's departure for the marquee event, Gambhir confirmed Rahul as the first-choice wicketkeeper for the Champions Trophy over Pant.

“Ultimately, it’s very difficult to talk about individuals, but all I can say is that if Pant is a part of the squad, he will get an opportunity. But at the moment obviously, KL is our number one wicketkeeper, and he’s delivered for us. When you have two wicketkeepers in the squad, you can’t play both with the kind of quality we’ve got. Hopefully, whenever he [Pant] gets an opportunity, he should be ready for it,” Gambhir told broadcasters after Team India whitewashed England.