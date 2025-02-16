Search icon
  • RIFT in Team India? HEATED Exchange Between Gautam Gambhir-Ajit Agarkar Over Shreyas Iyer Ahead of Champions Trophy - REPORT

Updated 11:49 IST, February 16th 2025

RIFT in Team India? HEATED Exchange Between Gautam Gambhir-Ajit Agarkar Over Shreyas Iyer Ahead of Champions Trophy - REPORT

Days ahead of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025, all is not well in the Team India camp.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
India men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar address a press conference in Mumbai, India | Image: AP

Days ahead of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025, all is not well in the Team India camp. In fact, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar had an heated exchange while finalising the squad for the mega event. A report claims that Gambhir and Agarkar had a heated exchange over Shreyas Iyer. Not just that, the two also had an argument over the wicketkeeper choice. For the unversed, Agarkar had confirmed Pant as the first-choice wicketkeeper for the ICC tournament and the England ODIs a while back. It is believed Gambhir and the Indian captain were in favour of KL Rahul over Pant and that is why the exchange happened. 

ALSO READ: IND Would be OUT of CT 25 if They Lose to PAK? Qualification Scenarios

In his final presser before India's departure for the marquee event, Gambhir confirmed Rahul as the first-choice wicketkeeper for the Champions Trophy over Pant.

WATCH TEAM INDIA REACH DUBAI

‘KL is our number one wicketkeeper’ - Gambhir to Broadcasters before leaving for Dubai

“Ultimately, it’s very difficult to talk about individuals, but all I can say is that if Pant is a part of the squad, he will get an opportunity. But at the moment obviously, KL is our number one wicketkeeper, and he’s delivered for us. When you have two wicketkeepers in the squad, you can’t play both with the kind of quality we’ve got. Hopefully, whenever he [Pant] gets an opportunity, he should be ready for it,” Gambhir told broadcasters after Team India whitewashed England. 

ALSO READ: BEAT India or Win CT 25? Current Pakistan Star Gives BIZARRE Response

Meanwhile, a high-on-confidence Team India, led by Rohit Sharma , has already reached Dubai. The Indian team will play all it's matches at the glitzy Dubai International stadium in Dubai. Team India will play it's opener against Bangladesh before they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the big-ticket clash on February 23 in front of a packed DIS. 

 

Published 11:42 IST, February 16th 2025

Champions Trophy KL Rahul Gautam Gambhir Rohit Sharma Pakistan

