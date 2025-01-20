'Had My Fingers Crossed': Rishabh Pant Takes Jibe At Punjab Kings, Reveals First Thoughts About His Record-Breaking Bid

The next season of the IPL , the eighteenth edition is still sometime away, but the buzz around it refuses to die down anytime soon. The Indian Premier League Mega Auction created a lot of buzz and the next season is set to be bigger and better than the previous seventeen editions. IPL 2025 will be homecoming for many players such as Ravichandran Ashwin who has been roped in by Chennai Super Kings, Josh Hazlewood who has gone back to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Glenn Maxwell who will play for his former franchise Punjab Kings.

There are also a few players who will lead their respective franchises. Rishabh Pant has been named as Lucknow Super Giants' skipper for the upcoming edition. The Lucknow Super Giants procured Pant's services for Rs 27 crore. Pant also became the costliest player in IPL history.

Rishabh Pant Directs A Dig At Punjab Kings

Rishabh Pant who was playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy during the IPL mega auctions has jokingly revealed that he was stressed that Punjab Kings will go for him in the auction. Punjab had the biggest purse heading into the IPL 2025 mega auction that happened in November 2024.

'I only had one tension, that was Punjab. They had the highest purse. When Shreyas went to Punjab, I felt I could make it to LSG. There was a possibility. But eventually, with auction you never know, so I just thought I would wait and watch, and had my fingers crossed', said Rishabh Pant.

Dissecting Rishabh Pant's Captaincy Statistics

