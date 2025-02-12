Rohit Sharma-led Team India Thrash England by 142 Runs in Ahmedabad ODI, Clinch Series Whitewash

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Team India have secured a huge win against England in the ODI series. After a 4-1 series win in T20Is, India continued their dominance against the Three Lions in One-Day Internationals as they bagged a 142 run win in the 3rd and final ODI match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Indian side got a big boost from Shubman Gill, who scored 112 off 102 balls to out India on track. The batting side delivered with flair as Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul 's contributions allowed the hosts to score 356.

Team India Demolish England With 3-0 Sweep In ODI Series

Ahead of the Champions Trophy , Team India managed to fill all their gaps they had with the Ahmedabad ODI. The Indian side built on the momentum right from the beginning as their all-around performance helped them gain a huge win over the Three Lions. The hosts completed a 3-0 series sweep as they wrap up their preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Arshdeep Singh, second from right, celebrates the wicket of England's Phil Salt with his team mates during the third one day international cricket match between India and England in Ahmedabad | Image: AP Photo

England were slam dunked at 214 runs, courtesy of the brilliance from the Indian bowling attack who topped upped the ante to trouble the visiting side and dismiss them at 214 in 34.2 overs. The Pacers primarily came into attack as Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were among the top wicket takers as they scalped six dismissals in total. Spinners also came in strong as every bowler had at least one wicket to their name.

Team India's 142 run win is the second largest win in the ODI format in terms of runs against a known opponent.