Download the all-new Republic app:
  • 'Please Just Never Retire': Rohit Sharma Receives A Moving Letter From 15-Year-Old Fan After His Domestic Cricket Comeback

Published 19:57 IST, January 26th 2025

'Please Just Never Retire': Rohit Sharma Receives A Moving Letter From 15-Year-Old Fan After His Domestic Cricket Comeback

A 15-year-old fan wrote a moving letter to Team India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma as he returned to domestic cricket with Mumbai at the Ranji Trophy.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma | Image: PTI Photo

Rohit Sharma returned to basics after having a dismal run in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. The 37-year-old made his domestic comeback when Mumbai faced off against Jammu & Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy. The India skipper received a heartfelt letter from a young fan named Yathaarrt Chhabria, and he hailed the skipper by calling him his idol and favourite player.

Rohit Sharma Receives A Heartwarming Letter From A 15 YO Fan 

As Rohit Sharma made his return to domestic cricket with Mumbai at the Ranji Trophy, he received a letter from a 15-year-old fan. The Indian skipper's secondary social media page, team45ro, shared the contents of the letter which the fan wrote for his idol. The young fan exclaimed his delight in being born at such a time when he could witness his elegant batting on display.

"To my idol, my favourite player and the greatest batsman of all time. I know I will be representing millions of others as I say this, you are the reason I watch this beautiful sport and I am so lucky to be born in an era blessed to watch your elegant batting.

The 15-year-old fan's letter for Team India ODI and Test skipper Rohit Sharma | Instagram/@team45ro

"Form is temporary, class is permanent. It doesn't matter, even if you haven't played a big innings recently; I can see that you are on the right track, and you will tear teams apart in the Champions Trophy. Your 3 sixes yesterday were amazing. I had to sit and watch the match while math class but it was worth it," the fan wrote in the letter to Rohit Sharma.

Also Read: 'What Excuse Do You Give': England Batters Get Brutally Slammed Over 'Smog' Remark As India Prevails In Chennai

Young Fan Urges Rohit To ‘Never Retire’

Further in the letter, the 15-year-old fan hailed Rohit Sharma as the best character who has succeeded as a cricketer and as a captain. He also urged the Test and ODI skipper of the Indian Cricket Team to never retire.

"Haters will hate but your leadership is top-notch. You are the best character on the field and you have succeeded as both, a player and captain in EVERY SINGLE FORMAT. I've followed you forever and watch every game just for you. Please just never retire, I can't imagine how I'd turn on the TV and feel if I don't see you walking out to open the innings," the fan letter mentioned.

Also Read: 'Let's Try, We Will Get It': Bishnoi Reveals His Chat With Tilak Varma As They Navigated Through Pressure During 2nd T20I

Updated 19:57 IST, January 26th 2025

