Rohit Sharma-Ritika HUG Before Regular India Captain Leaves For Australia. Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Regular India captain Rohit Sharma has finally left for Australia for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. But it was his gesture towards his wife Ritika Sajdeh just before he left to board the flight is what drew attention. In the wee hours of the night, Rohit gets off his car and then hugs his wife before he eventually enters the checkpoint in the airport. It is a cute moment and that is being loved by Rohit fans. Rohit is expected to join the team in Perth on Sunday and he is in all probability going to be back as the captain for the second Test in Adelaide. Here is the clip that has surfaced online and is going viral.

Meanwhile, Rohit would be back to opening with Yashasvi Jaiswal, but the, what happens to KL Rahul - who did a very good job at Perth?

Jaiswal led a ruthless Indian batting assault on Australia's tiring bowlers by smashing a brilliant 141 not out as the visitors swelled their lead to 321 runs after reaching 275/1 at lunch on Day Three of the first Test at Perth Stadium.

In the run-up to the series opener, News Corp’s newspapers in Australia had called Jaiswal ‘The New King’. That raised expectations from Jaiswal, 22, who had suffered a blip when he was dismissed for an eight-ball duck in the first innings by Mitchell Starc.