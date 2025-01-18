Shubman Gill Being Named Vice Captain To Md. Siraj Being Dropped, 5 Talking Points from India's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Champions Trophy 2025: Team India is all set to add another ICC silverware to its illustrious trophy cabinet. The Champions Trophy which is scheduled to be start next month will be played in the much talked about 'Hybrid Model'. India play all their matches in Dubai and will open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, 2025. There has been a lot of talk about the Indian cricket team lately and also about the culture that exists. India's debacle in the recently culminated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has raised severe questions on the leadership of the team and also about their future.

There were several reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will revaluate Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's performance after the Champions Trophy ends. Prior to the Champions Trophy, India will also play three One Day Internationals against England in order to prepare for the upcoming marquee ICC event which will be hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). India unveiled their Champions Trophy squad and here are the five biggest talking points.

Shubman Gill Appointed Vice Captain

Rohit Sharma, for the time being has kept his place as far as the ODI team is concerned, but he is in the backend of his career. The Champions trophy might also be Rohit Sharma's last ICC event as a player and also as the captain of India.

The team now needs to look forward and build a side that prepares towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. Youngster Shubman Gill has been named Team India's new vice captain and will be Rohit Sharma's deputy in the upcoming Champions Trophy and in the three-match ODI series against England.

Mohammed Siraj Misses Out On Champions Trophy

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj has been one of Team India's frontline pacers for the past few years now. Siraj had been a part of the Indian team that qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup finals and also the part of the team that won the T20 World Cup in 2024. But unfortunately, Siraj's performance has dipped in the past few months and the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy did him no good either.

Siraj has been dropped from Team India's squad for the Champions Trophy and also for the ODIs against England series. Rohit Sharma while speaking on the matter said that India has enough new ball bowlers and that makes Siraj's inclusion difficult.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Picked In ODI Squad

Jaiswal's wait has finally come to an end and he has picked in India's ODI squad. Till this point in time, Yashasvi has only played Tests and T20Is for Team India. There was a raging debate on Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit's Sharma's suitable opening partner. Jaiswal has been in some great form recently and has shown a lot of promise.

The Rajasthan Royals opener who hails from Mumbai was stellar in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy series and he has now been picked for the ODI series against England and also in India's Champions Trophy squad. But with Shubman Gill being appointed as the vice captain of India, Jaiswal's chances of opening the batting alongside Rohit looks pretty bleak.

Sanju Samson Fails To Find A Spot In Champions Trophy Squad

Sanju Samson and team selections, it is one story that always grabs eyeballs. Samson being picked or dropped always generates a lot of buzz on social media and this time around things haven't been much different.

Samson, who has been in some blistering form and has been dictating terms in the shortest international format, the T20Is has failed to find a spot for himself in India's Champions Trophy squad. Samson averages 56.67 in ODIs, but India do have a plethora of batters who can bat in the middle order and hence, Samson has been left out of India's Champions Trophy squad.

Shreyas Iyer Finds A Spot In India's Champions Trophy Squad

The Indian selectors have picked Shreyas Iyer of the three-match ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy. Last year, Iyer was excluded from BCCI's annual central contracts due to his reluctancy to play domestic cricket. Iyer has also been left out from India's T20I and Test squad.

But the selection committee has considered the Punjab Kings' skippers credentials and has included him India's squad for the Champions Trophy.