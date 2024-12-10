'That Gave Some Secrets Away': Former Australia Pacer Points Out Major Concern For Jasprit Bumrah

Former Australian fast bowler Damien Fleming has expressed concerns about the fitness of Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, following his performance in the second Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide Oval.

Damien Fleming raises concerns over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness

Damien Fleming's observations, shared during a segment on SEN Radio, suggest that Jasprit Bumrah may be suffering from an undisclosed injury. "There's no way that's cramp. He looked very ginger after the break in the first innings," Fleming remarked.

Jasprit Bumrah's fitness became a topic of discussion during Australia's first innings in the pink-ball Test when he required medical attention. Although he returned to bowl a few overs and opened the attack in the second innings, his pace was noticeably down. Typically clocking speeds in the high 140 km/h range, Bumrah was bowling in the early 130 km/h range, fuelling speculation about his physical condition.

Damien Fleming questioned India captain Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl Jasprit Bumrah in the second innings, with Australia needing just 18 runs to win. "Siraj might be workload, but I'm bemused Bumrah bowled that over. They could have hidden this. Instead, they showed their hand," Fleming added, hinting that it might have been a strategic misstep.

Damien Fleming's comments imply that Jasprit Bumrah's reduced pace and apparent discomfort may have exposed a potential weakness in India's bowling attack, which Australia might look to take advantage of in the remainder of the series. With the series hanging in the balance, India will be hoping that Bumrah can regain his full fitness and potency to lead their charge against Australia in Brisbane.