Virat Kohli IMITATES Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously During Cuttack ODI vs England; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Apart from being the premier batter of the side, Virat Kohli , at times, also gets funny. On Sunday, fans got to see Kohli's funny side at Cuttack during the second ODI. While inside the Indian dugout during the match, Kohli was caught on camera trying to imitate Suryakumar Yadav . Kohli was imitating the way Surya chews the gum while talking. While Kohli was doing that, Rishabh Pant , Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill, who were present there, could not hold their laughter. Surya, who was not even part of the squad and the match, is still being spoken about.

The clip is super hilarious and is already going viral on social space.

Meanwhile, Team India continued their good run in ODIs as they registered their second consecutive win. With the four-wicket-win, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series. India captain Rohit Sharma was the star of the show as he smashed a breathtaking 119 off 90 balls to help his side over the line in a 204-run chase. His knock also ensured he silences his critics as he went onto bag the player of the match award.

‘Enjoyed being out there’

"It was good, really enjoyed being out there, scoring some runs for the team. Important game, series on the line. I broke it into pieces how I wanted to bat. It's a format that is longer than T20 cricket and a lot shorter than Tests. Still, you need to assess and bat according to the situation. I wanted to stay focused and bat as deep as possible," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.