Will ICC Move Champions Trophy 2025 Out of Pakistan? Latest Visuals of Gadaffi Stadium Exposes PCB's LIE | WATCH

With 44 days left to go for the start of the much-awaited Champions Trophy , there is a lot of concern for PCB and Pakistan as stadiums are not ready as yet. The rate at which things are moving, it is unlikely the PCB will be able to do up the stadiums on time. On the other hand, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has been making wild claims about the stadiums. Naqvi has been claiming that 90 per cent of the renovation work is done and they would be able to complete it. The latest visuals are certainly concerning as Lahore's Gadaffi stadium is set to host Australia and England in their first game. Here is the video on social media that is doing the rounds.