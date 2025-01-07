Published 08:34 IST, January 7th 2025
Will ICC Move Champions Trophy 2025 Out of Pakistan? Latest Visuals of Gadaffi Stadium Exposes PCB's LIE | WATCH
With 44 days left to go for the start of the much-awaited Champions Trophy, there is a lot of concern for PCB and Pakistan as stadiums are not ready as yet.
With 44 days left to go for the start of the much-awaited Champions Trophy , there is a lot of concern for PCB and Pakistan as stadiums are not ready as yet. The rate at which things are moving, it is unlikely the PCB will be able to do up the stadiums on time. On the other hand, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has been making wild claims about the stadiums. Naqvi has been claiming that 90 per cent of the renovation work is done and they would be able to complete it. The latest visuals are certainly concerning as Lahore's Gadaffi stadium is set to host Australia and England in their first game. Here is the video on social media that is doing the rounds.
WATCH VIDEO
Meanwhile, ICC has released the schedule and the venues. The marquee event is set to start on February 19. Now, it remains to be seen if ICC are willing to move the tournament out of Pakistan or not. If the ICC is contemplating that option, a number of countries would be willing to host the marquee event.
CT 25 PREVIEW
The upcoming edition of the marquee event will feature eight top cricketing nations and 15 thrilling matches. This format will be a hybrid model, with matches scheduled across Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). India’s matches will be played primarily in Dubai, with the tournament culminating in the final, which could either take place in Dubai or Lahore, depending on India’s progression.
