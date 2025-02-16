Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket News /
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal OUT of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Semi-Final With Ankle Injury, ICC Champions Trophy Spot Now in Doubt - REPORT

Updated 11:01 IST, February 16th 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal OUT of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Semi-Final With Ankle Injury, ICC Champions Trophy Spot Now in Doubt - REPORT

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been on the rise since he burst into the scene a couple of seasons back.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Yashasvi Jaiswal walks off the field after losing his wicket during the day one of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been on the rise since he burst into the scene a couple of seasons back. But just when things seem to be going well for the southpaw, he has met with a roadblock. Jaiswal, who made himself available for the much-important Ranji Trophy semi-final for Mumbai, after being picked in the reserves for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Unfortunately, he is set to miss the crucial Ranji game due to an ankle pain. Now, Jaiswal will reportedly travel to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further assessment and treatment. It is learnt that he was also uncomfortable while batting in the nets. It is understood that Jaiswal fielded in Mumbai’s practice session in Nagpur on Sunday. It is an old injury which has recurred. 

ALSO READ: BEAT India or Win CT 25? Current Pakistan Star Gives BIZARRE Response

Mumbai’s Jaiswal and Shivam Dube are among the non-travelling substitutes for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, meaning they will travel to Dubai only if necessary. There is no official update on Jaiswal's situation. Fans would be hoping they get an update and that the news is good. Jaiswal is being looked at as the reserve opener in this Indian set-up. 

WATCH TEAM INDIA ARRIVE IN DUBAI

Meanwhile, a high-on-confidence Team India, led by Rohit Sharma , has already reached Dubai. The Indian team will play all it's matches at the glitzy Dubai International stadium in Dubai. 

ALSO READ: 'Rizwan Didn't Give...' - RIFT in Pakistan Cricket Team Ahead of CT 25?

Team India will play it's opener against Bangladesh before they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the big-ticket clash on February 23 in front of a packed DIS. And them Team India play their final group stage match against a formidable New Zealand outfit. The mega event starts on February 19 in Karachi's National stadium. Hosts  Pakistan lock horns with New Zealand in the curtain-raiser. That game is expected to draw a full-house. 

 

 

Published 10:36 IST, February 16th 2025

Champions Trophy Rohit Sharma Pakistan Bangladesh

Recommended

CPRO of Northern Railways Contradicts Eyewitness Account
India News
'Keep Scoring Runs' - Kohli's Ex-RCB Mate's SPECIAL Message For Babar
SportFit
NDLS Stampede: 18 Killed; Rs 10L Ex-Gratia Announced for Victims | LIVE
India News
US Tried to Interfere in Indian Elections? Musk-Led DOGE Drops Big Hint
World News
Presidents' Day: How Washington's B'day Turned from Reverence to Retail
India News
Vikrant Massey, Bhumi Pednekar's Golden Advice On Pariksha Pe Charcha
Entertainment News
Abandoned Shoes, Torn Bags: The Haunting Aftermath of Delhi Stampede
India News
Maharashtra Student Paraglides to College to Dodge Traffic | Watch
Viral News
Benny's 'Cheesy' Valentine's Surprise For Selena Leaves Fans Unimpressed
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh 2025 to End on Feb 28? UP Govt Extends Officials' Duties
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: