Published 17:03 IST, December 28th 2024

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In IND, USA, UK and AUS?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and East Bengal FC.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hyderabad FC squad | Image: ISL

East Bengal and Hyderabad FC will be going against each other in their ISL match. East Bengal will be travelling to Hyderabad to take on the home team as both teams will be looking to give their all and take home the three points in the match. Both teams are at the bottom of the ISL table and will be looking to change their fortunes.

Where will East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC will be played at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC will be played on Saturday, December 28 at 5:00 PM IST. 

Read More: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?

How to watch live broadcast of East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

Read More: Bayern Munich Crush RB Leipzig, Get Massive Three Points With 5-1 Win

How to watch East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and Hyderabad FC live on OneFootball.

Updated 17:03 IST, December 28th 2024

