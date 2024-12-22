Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming: How To Watch The La Liga Match LIVE In India, UK, US & AUS?

Real Madrid will return to the Santiago Bernabeu as they will be locking horns with Sevilla at home. As they ride high on the FIFA Intercontinental Cup victory after defeating Pachuca, it looks like their bumpy days are over. Kylian Mbappe also looked to be in form as champions Real Madrid aim to end the 2024 in a good note. Los Blancos are currently in the number three spot in the La Liga standings, right below FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Ahead of the match-up, take a look at all the details for the La Liga fixture here.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming: Know All The Details For The La Liga Fixture Here

Where Will The Real Madrid Vs Sevilla La Liga Match Take Place?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

When Will The Real Madrid Vs Sevilla La Liga Match Take Place?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla will take place on Sunday, December 22 at 08:45 PM IST.

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Sevilla La Liga Match Live Telecast In India?

Unfortunately the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match won’t broadcast in India as there is no official broadcast partner for La Liga in the country.

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Sevilla Live Streaming Of La Liga Match In India?

Fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga live streaming in India for free on gxr.world website.

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Sevilla Live Streaming Of La Liga Match In USA?

Fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga live streaming in USA on ESPN plus.

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Sevilla Live Streaming Of La Liga Match In UK?

Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga match on Premier Sports.

How To Watch The Real Madrid Vs Sevilla Live Streaming Of La Liga Match In Australia?