Published 08:38 IST, December 25th 2024
WATCH | Meet With Santa Claus in Lapland! How Cristiano Ronaldo, Family Celebrated Christmas
It is Christmas Day and even the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated it and in style.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
It is Christmas Day and even the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated it and in style. The Portuguese superstar, reckoned to be the best footballer in the world, was in Finland, Lapland - to be more precise. He was there with his family to celebrate Christmas Day. It was a planned family vacation for the entire family, who looked happy in each other's company. There was also a Santa Claus who entertained the family and gave them sweets and gifts. "Today was a very special day and a very different day because we went to meet Santa Claus," he said.
In another short video on his X account, the Portuguese icon is seen taking a plunge in cold water. Here is the post and the clip:
‘It is a very special period’
"For me it is a very special period because it is a time that we normally do not have," Ronaldo said about his vacation in Lapland on his YouTube channel.
He also went onto wish his fans on the occasion.
"Obviously what I hope for in 2025 is a year similar to this year or better if possible...with the family, friends and on a professional level," he said in Spanish.
Ronaldo has been vacationing in Lapland for a few days now. He is truly enjoying the chilling weather there.
RONALDO ON THE PITCH
On a professional front, Ronaldo has continued to impress, netting 16 goals in 19 games for Al-Nassr. Despite his brilliant show in the league, his team is not doing well. Under the management of former AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli, Al-Nassr sits in fourth place in the SPL, trailing the leaders, Al-Ittihad, by 11 points.
Updated 08:45 IST, December 25th 2024