'I Want To Avenge My Losses': With Eagle-like Focus, Lightweight Phenom Beneil Dariush Aims For Impactful Comeback In UFC 311

The UFC 311 pay-per-view will have a lot of attention among the fans as the stars-studded match card is expected to deliver some top-notch action in the ring. But one particular moment which is expected to have the most attention will be the return of Beneil Dariush. A fighter who lost a lot of time due to injuries, Dariush [22-6-1 MMA, 16-6 UFC] will be back in action against a striker who has been on a four-match win streak. The draw is tough, but 'Benny' is determined to make an impact on his comeback. Beneil Dariush will be up against Renato Moicano [20-5-1 MMA, 12-5 UFC], and all eyes will be locked in on the comeback of the lightweight fighter in the main card showdown.

Focused and Determined: Beneil Dariush Aims for Success Upon UFC Comeback

In a sit-down interview organized by the Sony Sports Network, UFC lightweight fighter Beneil Dariush shed some light on his thoughts as he makes his return to the octagon against the relentless Renato Moicano. We also talked about his thoughts during his injury hiatus, fighting against Moicano, his future aspirations and the goal he seeks to attain. One of the most exciting objectives is that he seeks to avenge all of his losses, no matter which one!

Moicano's answers were very mature, but he is positive in making a huge impact as he looks in great shape with all the training and conditioning he has been through. Fighting a tough striker on his return fight adds spice to the excitement.

Check out some excerpts from the exclusive interview with Republic World.

This is your first fight since coming off the injury. Throughout the rehab process, what has your mindset been as you think about your comeback? What are the goals that you wanna achieve?

You know, it's one of those things where you trust God, and you just keep your motivation. My goal was always to is to be a champion, and as far as MMA goes, my goal is to be a champion. So I had to recover from the injury. I had to come back inside that octagon and I got to win. So it's that's been my focus, and something that helps me to do that is prayer and my faith.

As you make your return to UFC 311, do you think there's any added pressure? Because you have lost almost over a year. Is there any added pressure on your shoulders?

There's always added pressure, brother. This is the most pressure-filled job that I can think of when it comes to fight day. I mean, pressure it doesn't really change for me. I always feel pressure, and this is just another fight. But I believe pressure is a God-given tool that can make us sharper.

Your match is with Renato Moicano. How important is this fight going to be for you?

It's tremendously important. Fighting a guy like Moicano is a big indicator of where my career is going.

What are your thoughts on him? Obviously, he's a relentless fighter, with a four-match win streak. He's having a pretty good run. What are your thoughts about facing such a fighter?

He's on a streak, he's doing all the right things, he's saying all the right things, he's a dangerous guy to fight right now. So I'm looking forward to it.

As you make your return to the Octagon, what are your future dreams, future goals, which you want to accomplish?

I would love to be a champion. That's my that's my goal, Lord willing, and then I obviously I want to I want To avenge all my losses. So if I have an opportunity, I want to avenge my losses. It doesn't matter which one.

Any kind of message you want to give to Moicano before you head into one of her most important matches?

To Moicano? Not particularly. I don't really have anything to say to him.

In the past, you have talked about changing your weight division. What made you think about that, and what's your take right now?

No, I think that was a long time ago when Rafael Dos Anjos was champion and I wasn't going to fight my teammate. But right now, 155 is the weight class for me and I don't have any plans unless somehow I get way too big for 155, then I'll move the 170.

In these kinds of setbacks which you had recently often the fighters, be it anybody. They often have thoughts like 'Is this my time to step down?' or 'Should I take a step back?' So did that thought come to mind?

Yeah, of course. I mean that's that's normal for everybody. Fortunately, you know I've been in this position before. I was on a six-fight win streak and then I was on a losing streak. So I've been here before. I understand the doubts that go into your mind, and I understand what it takes to overcome them, and like I said before, for me, it always goes back to my faith.