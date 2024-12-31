Apple TV Plus To Offer Free Streaming for Two Days

Apple has announced that all TV shows and movies on Apple TV Plus will be available for free streaming during the first weekend of January. After a series of teasers building up to what could be a marketing campaign called “See for yourself,” Apple’s confirmation that Apple TV Plus will be free to stream the coming weekend could allow the company to woo more audience.

All users need to do is open the Apple TV app on their iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac to start streaming all original programmes for free. Users who do not have an Apple device can access Apple TV Plus through a web browser. Apple TV’s app is also available on Android TVs and other smart TV platforms. Since Apple is offering two free streaming days, users do not need an Apple TV Plus subscription.

Apple’s latest move is not new, though. Its rivals such as Netflix have opened their streaming platforms for non-subscribers several times in an attempt to give them a chance to try their services. Apple’s “See for yourself” campaign may make users believe that there is something big in it for them, but reports suggest it could just be two days of free streaming. The speculation is that only a few shows will stream for free. However, Apple could also remove the paywall from the first few episodes of popular shows, such as award-winning Ted Lasso. Another possibility: Apple removes the paywall entirely and lets users stream anything without a subscription.