Tired of Spam Calls, Messages? Here's How to Block Them on Jio, Airtel, Vi

Block spam calls and messages: Spam calls and messages have been a cause of concern for smartphone users for a long time. Despite all the technological advancements, scammers continue to find new ways to defraud users by sending them spam message and calling them incessantly. Thankfully, telecom companies, including Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea or Vi have devised a way to prevent these unwanted calls and messages completely.

All these telecom companies offer a feature called DND or Do Not Disturb that can be used for blocking spam calls and messages from telemarketers. Here is a step-by-step guide to activate this service:

How to activate DND on Jio's network

Here is how Jio's prepaid and postpaid users can activate DND service for their mobile numbers:

Step 1: Open the MyJio app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the More option below your mobile number.

Step 3: Select the Do not Disturb option.

Once users have registered to activate the service, they will get a confirmation via an SMS. The service will then be activated within 24 hours of registering the request.

How to activate DND on Airtel's network

Here is a step-by-step guide using which Airtel's prepaid and postpaid users can activate DND on their mobile numbers.

Step 1: Open the Airtel DND website in a web browser. Airtel subscribers can also visit this link: https://www.airtel.in/airtel-dnd/

Step 2: Scroll down and on the ' Here' option at the bottom.

Step 3: Enter the 10-digit Airtel mobile number.

Step 4: on the Get OTP option.

Step 5: Enter the OTP received in an SMS in the space provided on the screen.

Step 6: In the screen that follows, select 'Stop All'.

How to activate DND on Vi's network

Here is an easy guide using to activate DND on Vi's prepaid and postpaid mobile numbers:

Step 1: Open the Vi app on the smartphone.

Step 2: Go to the Help and Support section of the app.

Step 3: Search for DND in the list of FAQs and tap it to expand it.

Step 4: Now tap the link on the screen to activate the service.

Vi users can also activate the service through the company's official website. Here's what they need to do:

Step 1: Go to the Vi DND website. Vi subscribers can also use this link: https://www.myvi.in/dnd.

Step 2: Enter the 10-digit mobile number in the space provided.

Step 3: on the Send OTP button.

Step 4: Enter the OTP in the space provided.

Step 5: Select the option to either activate Full, Partial DND or Block promotions.