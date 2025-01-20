VIDEO: Emotional Reunion: 3 Israeli Hostages Reunite with Families After 15 Months | Israel Hostages

In a major breakthrough, the first set of three Israeli hostages have been handed over to Israel on January 19, 2025. The implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire-hostage deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, came into effect today. The three hostages -Romi Gnen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher- are set to be reunited with their families after 471 days. According to the latest update by IDF, the 3 hostages have arrived at the initial reception point in southern Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that Hamas has released the three hostages and that they have returned to Israeli territory. Notably, the deal was delayed as Israeli PM Netanyahu stated that Israel would not proceed until Hamas provided the list of hostages to be released. Notably, the total number of Palestinians released will depend on hostages released, and could be between 990 and 1,650 Palestinians. After over a year of conflict which shook West Asia, the release of hostages marks embracing the possibilities of peace treaties The three freed hostages are expected to stay in the hospital for a number of days. All of the released hostages were able to walk under their own power, despite concerns about their conditions.