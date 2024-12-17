Search icon
VIDEO: Who is Yang Tengbo, A Chinese Spy Who Used Prince Andrew Link To Gain Influence In The UK
Published Dec 17, 2024 at 11:11 AM IST

VIDEO: Who is Yang Tengbo, A Chinese Spy Who Used Prince Andrew Link To Gain Influence In The UK

Yang Tengbo, a 50-year-old Chinese businessman, has been accused by UK authorities of engaging in espionage activities. It is alleged that Tengbo used his connections with Prince Andrew and other prominent British political figures to influence the UK government in favor of the Chinese Communist Party. These claims have raised significant concerns regarding national security and foreign interference. Authorities are investigating the extent of his involvement and the potential implications for UK-China relations. The case highlights growing tensions surrounding espionage and influence operations in international politics. Further developments are expected as investigations continue into Tengbo's alleged activities.

