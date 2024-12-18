VIDEO: Amit Shah: Will Implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) In All States

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the government's dedication to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across India. Highlighting its significance, Shah stated that the UCC is essential for promoting equality, justice, and uniformity in personal laws, ensuring all citizens are treated equally, regardless of religion or region. He emphasized that the UCC aligns with the principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution and remains a central focus of the government’s policy agenda. The announcement underscores the government’s resolve to address this long-debated issue, which aims to create a unified legal framework for the diverse population of India.