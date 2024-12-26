VIDEO: Anna University Assault Case, BJP Alleges Accused Linked To DMK Student Wing

In the Anna University assault case, the BJP has alleged that the accused involved in the attack are linked to the DMK's student wing. The incident, which has sparked widespread outrage, involves a group of individuals allegedly assaulting a student, and the BJP claims that the accused have ties to the DMK's youth faction. The BJP has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and accused the ruling party of harboring individuals involved in such violent acts. The allegations have intensified the political discourse in Tamil Nadu, with both parties trading accusations over the issue. The case is under investigation, with calls for justice and accountability growing louder.