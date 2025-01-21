VIDEO: Army Man Killed And Several Injured In Fierce Cross Fire Between Terrorists & Forces In J&K's Sopore

A fierce encounter broke out between Indian security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district, resulting in the death of an Army personnel and several others being injured. The clash occurred during a search operation launched by the security forces as part of ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the region. The exchange of heavy gunfire led to multiple casualties, with injured personnel being rushed to the nearest medical facility for treatment. The encounter highlights the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in maintaining peace and countering terrorism in the region. The operation is still ongoing as forces work to neutralize the remaining militants.