Centre Says Follow Procedure vs Oppn's Debate Adani First Over Parliament Disruption
Published Nov 29, 2024 at 10:34 AM IST

Centre Says Follow Procedure vs Oppn’s Debate Adani First Over Parliament Disruption

The Centre has called on the opposition to follow established parliamentary procedures for addressing their concerns, emphasizing the need for order and decorum in the proceedings. However, the opposition remains steadfast in their demand for an immediate and focused debate on the Adani issue, rejecting the government’s procedural stance. This standoff has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with both sides accusing each other of stalling legislative progress. The political tension has reached a boiling point, with sharp exchanges and mounting pressure from both camps. Stay tuned to witness the high-stakes debate and fiery exchanges as the deadlock continues. 

