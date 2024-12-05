Devendra Fadnavis Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Maharashtra Swearing-In

The swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra's new chief minister set to take place on Thursday at 5 pm at Mumbai's Azad Maidan will have an impressive security presence, with over 4,000 police personnel deployed across the venue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend, along with a large number of supporters from the Mahayuti allies including BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP. The grandeur of the event marked by its high-profile attendance is being met with tight security preparations to ensure a smooth ceremony. Devendra Fadnavis, who was elected unanimously as the leader of the Maharashtra BJP legislature party on Wednesday will take the oath of office for his third term as the chief minister of Maharashtra.