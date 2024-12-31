VIDEO: Gaurav Bhatia Takes On Kejriwal For Using Children In Poll Campaign

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of using children in political campaigns and terming it "petty and dirty politics." The criticism follows a controversial post showing children chanting pro-Kejriwal slogans, which the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) flagged as a violation of the Juvenile Justice Act. Bhatia alleged that Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are exploiting children for political mileage, a move he deemed unethical and unlawful. He also took the opportunity to criticize the Delhi government's track record on education, calling it inadequate and misleading. The issue has sparked a broader debate about the ethics of involving children in political propaganda.