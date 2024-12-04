Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi & Other UP Congress MPs To Visit Violence-Hit Sambhal Today

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with five Congress MPs from Uttar Pradesh will visit violence-hit Sambhal today...Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also accompany them....However, the district administration has extended restrictions in the district, barring outsiders from entering Sambhal, and has issued instructions to stop Gandhi at district borders....Congress state chief Ajay Rai criticized the move as a "murder of democracy" and accused the government of misusing police powers to stifle political activity.