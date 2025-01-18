VIDEO: Rajnath Singh & CM Yogi To Visit Prayagraj For Mahakumbh Today, Preparations Underway

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is unfolding on an unprecedented scale, with a staggering 7 crore devotees flocking to Prayagraj to take a sacred dip in the holy Ganga river within just five days. The atmosphere is charged with spirituality as preparations gear up for the highly anticipated Amrit Snan on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The event is drawing national attention, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath set to visit Prayagraj today to personally review and oversee the massive arrangements. With lakhs of devotees expected to arrive for the Amrit Snan, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure smooth proceedings at one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.