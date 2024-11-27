Search icon
Published Nov 27, 2024 at 2:31 PM IST

Sambhal Violence: Seven Angles Under Investigation By U.P. Police, Drone Footage Being Analysed

The Uttar Pradesh Police are thoroughly investigating the recent violence in Sambhal, focusing on seven key aspects to uncover the full scope of the unrest. Authorities have begun by analysing drone footage to gather crucial evidence, aiming to pinpoint those involved in the clashes. The investigation delves into the sequence of events leading up to the violence, scrutinising potential instigators and the role of social media in amplifying tensions. Additionally, police are examining the weapons used during the disturbances, working to recover them for further analysis. This comprehensive investigation aims to bring clarity and accountability to the situation.

