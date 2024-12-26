VIDEO: Maitreya Dadashreeji Interview With Arnab on Moving UN Over Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Global humanitarian and social reformer Maitreya Dadashreeji has revealed that his organization has raised the issue of atrocities against Hindus with the United Nations through their international council based in Geneva, Switzerland. Addressing this critical matter, Maitreya emphasized, "Enough is enough. The time has come for us to stand up and speak our spiritual truth (Aadhyatmik Satya Kya Kehta Hai)." He stressed the need to ensure that such atrocities are brought to an end, marking a significant step toward justice and global awareness.