Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / VIDEO: Maitreya Dadashreeji Interview With Arnab on Moving UN Over Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh
Published Dec 26, 2024 at 5:42 PM IST

VIDEO: Maitreya Dadashreeji Interview With Arnab on Moving UN Over Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Global humanitarian and social reformer Maitreya Dadashreeji has revealed that his organization has raised the issue of atrocities against Hindus with the United Nations through their international council based in Geneva, Switzerland. Addressing this critical matter, Maitreya emphasized, "Enough is enough. The time has come for us to stand up and speak our spiritual truth (Aadhyatmik Satya Kya Kehta Hai)." He stressed the need to ensure that such atrocities are brought to an end, marking a significant step toward justice and global awareness.

LIVE TV