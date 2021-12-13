5 youngest Formula 1 World Champions in history

Sebastian Vettel became the youngest Formula 1 World Champion in 2010 at the age of 23 years and 133 days.
Image: Aston Martin F1/ Instagram
Lewis Hamilton won his first Formula 1 World Championship while driving for McLaren. He won the title back in 2008 at the age of 23 years and 300 days.
Image: Mercedes F1/ Instagram
Fernando Alonso won his maiden F1 World Championship when Michael Schumacher and Ferrari were a force to reckon with. He lifted the title in 2005 at the age of 24 years and 57 days
Image: Alpine F1 / Instagram
Max Verstappen won his first Formula 1 World Championship in a title showdown at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and, at the age of 24 years and 66 days.
Image: Red Bull racing/ Instagram
Emerson Fittipaldi secured the constructors' championship for Team Lotus and became the youngest world champion in 1972 at the age of 25 years and 273 days.
Image: F1