Ahead of Disney+ Day, 10 ventures to hit the streamer that could be worth the wait
Image: AP
One of the releases on Disney Plus Day is the 'The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles', which takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the singer in LA as she performs songs of her latest album.
Image: Instagram/@billieeilish
Animated movie 'Ciao Alberto' is also a special feature for Disney+ Day and is a short sequel to the movie 'Luca' tracing the story of the character Alberto Scorfano.
Image: Instagram/@disney
“Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye,” a documentary episode that traces journey of Hawkeye's moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of the release of the original series on Nov. 24.
Image: Instagram/@disney
The much-loved 'Home Alone' franchise returns with 'Home Sweet Home Alone,” that once again showcases fun moments of a child without parents at home.
Image: Instagram/@disney
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starrer action adventure film 'Jungle Cruise', which had released earlier this year, too releases on Disney+ Day.
Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh
Any mention of Disney nowadays without Marvel will be incomplete and apart from the classics, one can also watch “Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.'
Image: Instagram/@disney
'Olaf Presents' is an original short, which will star the character Olaf narrating five Disney classics like 'Aladdin', 'The Lion King' and more.
Image: Instagram/@disney
'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', which is one of the biggest hits for Marvel during the COVID-19 era, too releases on Disney + Day.
Image: AP
What happens when iconic 'Simpsons' meets another popular world of Disney characters like Goofy? One can watch the action in the short 'The Simpsons in Plusaversary'.
Image: Instagram/@disney
'Star Wars' is among the most popular franchise for Disney, and fans of the studio can also enjoy some classics of the series.
Image: Instagram/@disney