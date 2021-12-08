Ashes 2021: 5 key records by Pat Cummins on Day 1
Image: PoorvikaKumar/Twitter
Pat Cummins became the first captain to pick a 5-wicket-haul in an Ashes Test since Bob Willis in 1982.
Image: Twitter
Pat Cummins became the second Australian captain to pick a 5-wicket-haul after George Giffen in 1984
Image: CricketAus/Twitter
During the first match on Wednesday, Pat Cummins picked his first five-wicket haul in Tests against England.
Image: Twitter
Pat Cummins became the first captain since Michael Clarke in 2012 to get 5 wickets in an innings.
Image: PoorvikaKumar/Twitter
Pat Cummins became the fourth player to pick a five-wicket-haul in first Test as captain.
Image: CricketAus/Twitter