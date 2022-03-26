BLACKPINK Lisa turns 25, see rare childhood pictures of record-breaking K-pop star
Thai rapper Lisa, who is also the part of popular South Korean girl band BLACKPINK which also consists of singers Jisoo, Jennie and ROSÉ, turned 25.
The talented K-pop star is known for her dancing caliber and excellent command over her rapping technique.
Although BLACKPINK has gained fame across the world over the years, Lisa's recent solo tracks 'Money' propelled her to the international limelight as the song surpassed over 400 streams on Spotify.
Before debuting as a K-pop star, the young singer was a trainee at YG Entertainment where she trained for five years and polished her skills as well as learn South Korean.
Born on March 27, 1997, in Buriram Province, Thailand, as per Pinkvilla, Lisa was originally named Pranpriya Manoban but later changed her name to Lalisa Manoban.
Lisa has always been a performer as she had participated in a number of singing competitions. She represented her school at 'Top 3 Good Morals of Thailand' and later joined a dance crew 'We Zaa Cool'.
