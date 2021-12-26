Chris Evans & other actors who played more than one superhero or villain

Ryan Reynolds 'Green Lantern' was panned by critics, Ryan bounced back and took on the role of Deadpool, the movie became one of the most successful R-rated comedies in history.
Image: Instagram/@thegreenlanterns/@deadpoolmovie
Ben Affleck played the role of MCU's superhero Daredevil in a 2003 movie of the same name. Though Affleck is best known for his portrayal of the iconic superhero Batman.
Image: Twitter/@ThatBatNerd/@Ali_Parker_
Josh Brolin took on the role of MCU's supervillain Thanos who whipped Earth's half population with a snap. He also placed the role of Cable in 'Deadpool 2'.
Image: Twitter/@CineConnections/@RSTSnyderVerse
Chris Evans is best known for his portrayal of Captain America but before he took on the shield Evans played the role of Human Torch.
Image: Instagram/@official_captainamerica/Twitter/@Werdna_Web
Tom Hardy played the role of Bane in DC's movie 'The Dark Knight Rises' in 2012, he then took on the role of anti-hero Eddie Brock/Venom in Sony's 'Venom' movies.
Image: Instagram/@venommovie/Twitter@DCMotherbox
Michael B. Jordan played the role of Human Torch in the 2015 reboot of 'Fantastic Four'. He then played the role of Erik Killmonger, the main antagonist of 2018 'Black Panther'.
Image: Instagram/@killmongerpics/Twitter/@MathewMatangi
Jared Leto's portrayal of Joker received mixed feedback but achieved a huge fan following. He will also be seen playing the title role in Sony's 'Morbius'.
Image: Twitter/@gioursoberke/@IMAX