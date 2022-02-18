'Demon Slayer': All the 9 Hashira's and their powers explained
Mitsuri Kanroji is the Love Hashira in Demon Slayer and will soon be seen in Season 3 of the show. Mitsuri is a very powerful and skilled combatant and is considered the best swordswoman in the Demon Slayter crop.
Shinobu Kocho is the current Insect Hashira. She injects different types of poisons into her enemies to kill them.
Muichiro Tokito is the Mist Hashitra of the Demon Slayer Corps. Muichiro has Immense Speed & Reflexes and accomplished his Hashira status after a mere two months of training.
Obanai Iguro is the current Serpent Hashira. Obanai's snake breathing style allows him to adopt much of the slithery techniques of a snake. He also has enhanced physical strength and reflexes.
Tengen Uzui is the former Sound Hashira. Tengen has a heightened sense of hearing similar to that of Zenitsu Agatsuma and also has incredible speed.
Kyojuro Rengoku is former Flame Hashira. Kyojuro possessed amazing physical strength, being capable of swinging his sword at lightning speed along with activating his flame breathing techniques.
Sanemi Shinazugawa is the current Wind Hashira of Demon Slayer Crops. Sanemi possesses tremendous speed and reflexes. He is the second-fastest runner among the Hashira.
Giyu Tomioka is the current Water Hashira and is one of the strongest Hashira's in the organization. As a Hashira, Giyu has honed his physical strength to superhuman levels.
Gyomei Himejima is the current Stone Hashira. Gyomei is regarded as the strongest current Hashira. He possesses the greatest level of physical strength in the entire organization.
