Aalokitaa Basu
Apr 24 ,2023
Designer Prabal Gurung is a celebrity favourite
prabalgurung/Instagram
Mindy Kaling dazzled at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in an antique gold sequin column gown with crystal straps.
prabalgurung/Instagram
Kate Hudson wraps herself in this dusty rose pleated co-ord set in satin with chiffon cuffs at the arms and the waist.
prabalgurung/Instagram
Jessica Chastain chooses a jet black and cobalt blue sequinned dress paired with a coordinated jacket with strong lapels.
prabalgurung/Instagram
Camila Cabelo pairs her feather-fringed scarlet and black mini, with an asymmetrical printed faux-fur coat with psychedelic floral prints.
prabalgurung/Instagram
Michelle Yeoh's saree gown features subtle rhinestone and fringe work with along its border while the asymmetrical drape and arm cuff give it a Greecian feel.
prabalgurung/Instagram
Crepe-satin and a pleated ballgown make for a dreamy silhouette, as Alia Bhatt beams in eggshell pink.
prabalgurung/Instagram
Sarah wears a pink satin evening gown with an elaborate tulle overlay symmetrically bejeweled with rhinestones ending in ruffled sleeves.
prabalgurung/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra wears this Atelier Prabal Gurung hand-draped cascade skirt with floral emboss work, paired with a pine green blouse.
prabalgurung/Instagram
