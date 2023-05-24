Anirban Sarkar
From 2008 to 2022: List of IPL finals
Image: BCCI
Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets to lift the inaugural IPL trophy
Image: ANI
Deccan Chargers became champions in 2009 as they got the better of RCB in the final
Image: AP
MS Dhoni era started in 2010 as CSK grabbed the IPL trophy by defeating Mumbai Indians in the final
Image: IPL
CSK thrashed RCB to pick up their 2nd consecutive IPL title in 2011.
Image: AP
In a closely fought final KKR defeated CSK to lift their maiden IPL trophy in 2012
Image: AP
Mumbai Indians' first IPL title came in 2013 when they took the reign from CSK.
Image: Pragyan Ojha/Twitter
Manish Pandey scored a brilliant 94 as KKR managed to chase 199 posted by Punjab Kings.
Image: BCCI
A 41-run win over CSK gave Mumbai Indians their second IPL title
Image: BCCI
RCB's unfortunate run continued as they lost to SRH in the IPL 2016 final.
Image: BCCI
Mumbai Indians maintained their domination as they had a 1-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant
Image: BCCI
CSK cruised to another IPL title as SRH proved to be a no-match for him in the 2018 final.
Image: BCCI
Mumbai Indians registered a narrow 1 run victory over CSK in 2019
Image: BCCI
Mumbai Indians lifted their 5th title in 2020. They defeated Delhi Capitals in the final.
Image: BCCI
CSK convincingly defeated KKR in the 2021 IPL final
Image: BCCI
Gujarat Titans are the defending IPL champions
Image: BCCI
