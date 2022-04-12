HP Chromebook 14a with Intel Celeron chipset launched in India: Check specs and price
The new HP Chromebook 14a comes with a 14-inch HD display with 220nits of brightness, The display comes supports touch inputs as well.
Under the hood, the Chromebook is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor that has a 1.1GHz base frequency.
As seen in the image, the Chromebook has two SuperSpeed USB Type-C ports, one SuperSpeed USB Type-A, one headphone/microphone jack and an SD card slot.
The processor is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. HP mentions additional cloud storage of 100GB (1 year) for users as well.
The device has HP Wide Vision HD Camera with an integrated dual array digital microphone and an HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support.
Along with a 47Wh battery and a 45W USB-C charger in the box, the HP Chromebook 14a is available at Rs. 27,999 on the company's official website.
