Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 20 ,2022
JBL Live Pro 2 TWS with Adaptive Noise Cancellation and up to 10H battery life launched
Image: JBL
The JBL Live Pro 2 TWS come with 11mm drivers (JBL Signature Sound).
Image: JBL
While the earbuds can last up to 10 hours of playback, the charging case packs in an additional 30 hours of battery life.
Image: JBL
The earphones come with features like Ambient Aware, Adaptive Noise Cancellation and voice assistant integration.
Image: JBL
As seen in the image, the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS charge via a USB-C port and comes with a Type-C cable in the box.
Image: JBL
The earphones connect via Bluetooth v5.2 and feature a total of six microphones for excellent call quality.
Image: JBL
On the official website, the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS are available for Rs. 13,999, in Blue and Black colours.
Image: JBL
Find Out More