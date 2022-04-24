Jung Ho Yeon to Son Ye Jin, see ethereal gowns worn by South Korean female actors
Image: Twitter/@mugleress/__ekleona
'Heirs' actor Park Shin-Hye stunned in a one-shoulder black gown. She elevated the look with soft makeup and light wavy curls.
Image: Twitter/@dreamcatcherjfb
K-pop idol turned actor Bae Suzy looked every bit of a fairy in her floor-length cinderella style pink gown. She finished the look with a bun with a few strands of hair framing her face.
Image: Twitter/@szclusive
'Squid Game' actor Jung Ho-yeon wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown and stunned on the red carpet at the 2022 SAG awards.
Image: Twitter/@mugleress
'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-Jin looked graceful in her flowy white strapless gown. She complimented the attire with a golden pair of high heels.
Image: Twitter/@__ekleona
'My Love From The Star' actor Jun Ji-hyun wore a 'one-of-a-kind pink and black lame gown' on the Cannes red carpet.
Image: Twitter/@gucci
'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' star Seo Yea-ji emerged as the show stopper at the event by wearing a bold gown with a daring neckline. She elevated the look by opting out of a neckpiece.
Image: Twitter/@BH_UNVILLAGE