Aalokitaa Basu
Jun 14 ,2023
Kriti Sanon's tale-telling shawl is a stellar specimen of Indian craftsmanship
sukritigrover/Instagram
Kriti Sanon's latest ensemble in lieu of Adipurush promotions makes for a stunning illustration of the excellence of Indian craftsmanship.
The tale carries four tales from the Ramayana across its length, namely, Panchavati, Swayamvar, Ashok Vatika and Ram Darbaar made with 6000 hours of work.
Draped over one shoulder, the shawl received a symmetrical flare through the fanned sheer border of her dupatta.
The vivid drape made for a vibrant sight and stood perfectly complimented with the subtle lehenga set in beige-yellow with a brick brown border.
Kriti embodied the grace of her Sita-inspired role of Janaki in Adipurush as she smiled for the cameras.
