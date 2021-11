South Korean boy band BIGBANG is considered one of the most popular and oldest bands in the country. They debuted in 2006 with their debut track Bigband Vol. 1. The band consists of four members- T.O.P., G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung. Also known as King of KPop, BIGBANG was one of the first bands to take their music to the world. Instagram/@best.of.bigbang