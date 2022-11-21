Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Novak Djokovic shakes up tennis record books with landmark ATP Finals 2022 triumph
Image: AP
With the 7-5, 7-6 win over Norway’s Casper Ruud, Djokovic equaled Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer’s record of winning six ATP Finals titles.
Image: @atptour/Instagram
The 35-year-old Serbian tennis great is now the oldest tennis player to win the ATP Finals title.
Image: @atptour/Instagram
Novak surpassed 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer’s previous record of winning the title at the age of 30.
Image: AP
Novak Djokovic has become the only player to win the ATP Finals title in three different decades.
Image: AP
He previously won four back-to-back year-end championship titles from 2012 to 2015, after winning his maiden ATP Finals title in 2008.
Image: AP
With the victory over Ruud, the 21-time Grand Slam champion became the first and only player to win six or more title wins at six different events.
Image: AP
The former World No. 1 received the biggest prize money in the history of tennis with his title triumph in Turin.
Image: AP
Novak Djokovic received a record paycheque of USD 4.74 million for winning the 2022 edition of the ATP Finals.
Image: AP
