PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow In Ahmedabad, kickstarts 11th Khel Mahakumbh 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a mega roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport circle to Sardar Patel Stadium on March 12.
In the course of the roadshow, PM Modi's convoy was welcomed by a sea of supporters who were seen showering the Prime Minister's car with rose petals.
From his car, PM was seen waving to the crowd of supporters and thanking them for the heartwarming welcome.
Prime Minister Modi is presently on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat.
PM Modi was on his way to launch Khel Mahakumbh.
During the inaugural address, PM Modi said this ocean of youthful enthusiasm and these waves of enthusiasm are telling that the youth of Gujarat is ready to touch the sky.
He added that this is not only the Mahakumbh of sports, but it is also the Mahakumbh of the youth power of Gujarat.
Khel Mahakumbh was started by then Chief Minister Modi in 2010, and today encompasses 36 general sports and 26 para-sports.
Over 45 lakh sportspersons have registered for the 11th Khel Mahakumbh.
