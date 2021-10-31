'Randy Couture, Glover Teixeira, Daniel Cormier': Oldest champions in UFC history
Daniel Cormier is the third oldest UFC champion in history. He dethroned UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic to earn the title at UFC 226 in 2018 at the age of 39.
Glover Teixeira is the second oldest champion in UFC history as he became the oldest first-time UFC champion by defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 on October 30, 2021, at the age of 42.
Randy Couture is the oldest UFC champion in history, having won the UFC heavyweight title for the third time at the age of 43 by defeating Tim Sylvia in 2007.
